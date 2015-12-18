UPDATE: MidAmerican crews work to repair a gas line in Sioux City

UPDATED STORY:

A gas line break created a potentially dangerous situation in a Sioux City neighborhood Friday morning. Sioux City Fire Rescue got a call around 11:30 a.m.

A private contractor was digging near 4400 Polk Street when they struck a residential gas line. The cut in the line caused leaking, so fire rescue crews were standing by in case of an explosion. Fire Rescue crews say their biggest concern was the safety of nearby residents.

"The biggest thing is to keep the area clear. Luckily the wind is blowing enough that it's dissipating so it's not really getting into the houses, that's not an issue we have to worry about, but mostly if someone gets too close or there would be a spark it can cause an explosion so our main focus is to keep everyone clear of the area," said Sioux City Fire Department Lieutenant Frank Fulton.

One customer was affected by the incident and no injuries were reported on scene.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Sioux City Fire Rescue were called to 4400 Polk Street Friday morning around 11:30 for a ruptured gas line.

MidAmerican officials said the line was hit by a third party contractor working in the area.

The contractor hit a half inch plastic service line and officials said they did have to shut the gas off at 1:15 p.m.

Crews are working to repair the line and they hope to have it back in service by this afternoon.

