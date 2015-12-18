President Obama describes his vision for his final year in offic - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

President Obama describes his vision for his final year in office

President Obama addressed the nation Thursday to outline his agenda for the rest of his term.

The president praised Congress for passing a $1.1 trillion budget deal that includes tax cuts.

"I am not wild about everything in it. I am sure that is true for everybody. It is a budget that invests in out military and our middle class without ideological provisions that would have weakened Wall Street reforms or rules on big polluters," Mr. Obama said.

The bill's passage avoids a government shutdown.

He also addressed the fight against terrorism, saying "We are going to defeat ISIS!", noting the terrorist army has already been stalled.

"As we keep up the pressure our air campaign will continue to hit ISIL harder than ever, taking out their leaders, commanders and their forces,"  Mr. Obama added.
 
Read more: http://nbcnews.to/1T6MSmH

