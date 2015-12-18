Jordan Ogren - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Jordan Ogren was named KTIV's Chief Photographer in July of 2015 after serving as part-time editor/photographer for over a year. Jordan grew up in Cherokee, Iowa, and is one of the many native Siouxlanders who work at "Siouxland's News Channel".

Jordan graduated from Washington High School in Cherokee, Iowa, in 2010. While attending Morningside College in Sioux City, he had his first taste of the broadcasting field, working as Sports Director for the campus radio station, KMSC, calling football, basketball and baseball games. Jordan chose to attend Morningside College for the opportunity to play varsity tennis on scholarship.

While his passion is to someday solely cover sports, Jordan is using his first few years out of school to absorb as much knowledge as he can about the industry and gain valuable experience. On football Sunday's, you can find Jordan wearing all silver and black, cheering for his beloved Oakland Raiders.

