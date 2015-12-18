Siouxland school celebrates boost in test scores

One Siouxland school is seeing a big boost in test scores.

The students of South Sioux City Middle School have been taking MAP tests for the past five years.

These tests measure the academic progress of students over time.

This year, they challenged students to see an increase in scores and students met that goal in every grade level in every content level tested.

Now, they're rewarding the students for their hard work.

"We really want to promote and have a culture that celebrates learning for students and show we wanted to show them that working hard and their efforts really do pay off. We are so proud of our teachers and so proud of our students," said South Sioux City Middle School assistant principal, Erica Somsky.

They celebrated that success Friday with activities throughout the school like crafts and games.

Students say they're proud of their work.

"When we celebrate it I feel that I met my goal and I'm proud of myself," said South Sioux City Middle School sixth grade student, Jennifer Ortiz.

"We have to meet our goal because you always want to go up from the Fall and so when you get to meet your goal you get to do fun things I guess," said South Sioux City Middle School seventh grade student, Mackenzie McGuire.

"Since it's kind of a hard test and you know we've been taking it for a long time, so it feels good to go up and have all this improvement," said South Sioux City Middle School eighth grade student, Jagger Horken.

Students say these test improvements will help them with their final MAP testing in the spring.

They say it's also good preparation for ACTs and other future tests they'll have.