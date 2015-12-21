ARCHIVE STORY: Community reacts to sudden death of wrestler, Austin Roberts

To donate to the Roberts family, click here for their Go Fund Me page.

A high school wrestler died Saturday night after collapsing at the Spencer Tigers' home wrestling invitational.

Austin Roberts, a senior at Spencer High School, collapsed while competing in the championship match in the 220-pound weight division. Roberts was taken to Spencer Hospital, where officials say he died on Saturday night.

The community of Spencer is mourning the loss of Austin Roberts, but they're not doing it alone. Multiple community members say they're rallying together during this difficult time.

"I really don't know what happened. It looked like things were going ok and then all of a sudden he was on the floor like there was nothing there left to give like he was completely worn out," said Sacred Heart Catholic Church director of faith formation and youth ministry, gwen Kardell.

In the middle of Championship match, Austin Roberts Collapsed. Medical personnel rushed him to Spencer Community Hospital, where he died.

The front steps of Spencer High School have already been filling up with flowers and balloons all for Austin Roberts. This close-knit community is now coming together to mourn.

"This morning there were a lot of tears, a lot of hugs and those type of things, but there were also some laughs talking about stories about Austin. Austin was a student that was a student bigger than life in many ways," said Spencer Community Schools superintendent, Terry Hemann.

While students awaited the news of Austin's condition, they called a local church for help. Sacred Heart Stepped up.

"Plus adults, counselors from the school, Mr. Hemann the superintendent, the wrestling coaches. I mean everyone was here just kind of giving each other support," said Sacred Heart Catholic Church pastor, Father Bill Schreiber.

And that support continued Sunday morning - despite the pain...

"I'm just proud of them. This is a heartache for them. This was devastating. This was a young man that was loved by all and Austin will live on. The stories will live on," said Sacred Heart Catholic Church director of faith formation and youth ministry, gwen Kardell.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help out Austin's family. The page has already raised more than $26,000. To donate just click the link at the top of this story.

Community members are also invited to drop off food and water at the high school this week while crisis counseling continues.

For now, we're waiting to find out what caused his collapse.