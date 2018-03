A northwest, Iowa man who took a plea deal after having sex with a 14-year-old girl was sentenced this week in Lyon County District Court.

Twenty-year-old Jesse Visser from Inwood, pleaded guilty to three counts, including third-degree sexual assault.

He received one year in jail and five years probation.

But, part of the sentence could be spent at a treatment facility in Sioux City.

Visser will also have to register as a sex offender.