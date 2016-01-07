Ryan Seacrest named late night host for NBC's Rio Olympics coverage

With just under a year to go until the Opening Ceremony, NBC Olympics announced today that Ryan Seacrest will serve as host for NBC’s late night coverage of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Seacrest served as a correspondent for NBC’s coverage of the 2012 London Games, which was the most-watched television event in U.S. history with more than 217 million viewers. In London, Seacrest interviewed U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps and was one of the hosts of the Closing Ceremony.

“The late night atmosphere will be electric,” said Jim Bell, Executive Producer, NBC Olympics. “And we’re thrilled to have Ryan Seacrest in the middle of it all capturing Rio’s unique flavor, talking to Olympic athletes, and telling the stories of the day.”

“Joining the NBC Olympics team at the 2012 London Games was an exhilarating experience,” said Seacrest. “I appreciate Jim Bell’s confidence, along with everyone at NBC Sports. I can’t wait to reunite with the team of broadcasters and producers for the 2016 Rio Olympics, and I look forward to hosting the live late night show.”

Ryan Seacrest is an internationally acclaimed host and producer for some of the most popular shows on broadcast and cable television, as well as on nationally-syndicated radio and local radio.

Seacrest is host of the primetime talent showcase “American Idol” on Fox, as well as host and executive producer of ABC’s annual New Year’s Eve program, “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.” He also has an agreement with NBCUniversal that includes on-air broadcasting and producing duties across the NBC and E! Networks, including serving as host and producer of the E! Live from the Red Carpet awards programs. On radio, Seacrest is host of “On Air with Ryan Seacrest,” his market-topping #1 nationally syndicated LA morning drive-time show for iHeartMedia’s 102.7 KIIS-FM, as well as the nationally-syndicated “On Air with Ryan Seacrest,” “American Top 40 with Ryan Seacrest,” and the weekday vignette “Direct from Hollywood.”

Seacrest is also a successful entrepreneur with an Emmy-winning television production company, a men’s tailored clothing and accessories collection (Ryan Seacrest Distinction), and is an investor in several media and technology companies. His philanthropic efforts are focused on youth-oriented initiatives, including serving as Chairman of The Ryan Seacrest Foundation and Honorary Chair of the Grammy Foundation. The Ryan Seacrest Foundation will have 10 broadcast media centers – Seacrest Studios – in pediatric hospitals in cities across the country by the end of 2015. He is also on the board of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA).

The Olympics begin August 5, 2016 on KTIV and NBC.