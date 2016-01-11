UPDATE: 12-year-old male student charged with carrying a concealed weapon on school property after North Middle School incident, police say

Update:

Authorities share new information on the student accused of bringing a gun to North Middle School in Sioux City Monday morning.

Sioux City Police say he's a 6th grade boy charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

North Middle School officials received a call around 7:30 am Monday morning about a student with a handgun, according to Sioux City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Paul Gausman.

Police say the call came from parents of a friend, who the 12-year-old boy allegedly showed the handgun to.

Dr. Gausman said the student was searched when he arrived on school property and that's when they found the gun and it was not loaded.

"We don't believe in the initial conversations that we had that there was the intent to bring a weapon to school to do harm to that student, to another student, to a staff member, anything like that," said Dr. Gausman. "Again, that doesn't make it any less serious to us."

School officials contacted police when they received the information.

Crime prevention officer Chad Sheehan calls the police department's relationship with the school district, a "good working relationship and used Monday's incident as an example.

"When the information was obtained, the school district did what needed to be done and took the information immediately to law enforcement," said Sheehan. "They didn't sit on any information. They acted very quickly."

Dr. Gausman said an automated phone call was sent to parents of students about the incident around 6 p.m.

"We needed to go through all of the steps necessary to make certain that our students and staff members are safe," said Dr. Gausman. "We needed to get things moving in the proper direction."

He said the school district has a lot of actions they need to take and there are a number of steps the school district must go through with the student.

They will have hearings with the student, many won't happen in public.

But until they are over, the student is not allowed on campus.

Sioux City Police say the student was taken into juvenile detention and had a hearing Tuesday morning.

They say the gun belonged to his parents who were unaware he found the combination to where the handgun was stored.

Previous Story:

New details on the student who brought a gun to North Middle School in Sioux City Monday.

Sioux City police confirm the student is a 12-year-old male sixth grader at the school.

He has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon on school property.

According to Lieutenant Pat McCann, the student showed his friend the Phoenix Arms handgun and that student notified his or her own parents who then notified the school.

Sioux City school superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman said Tuesday afternoon an automated phone call was sent to parents of students at North Middle around 6 p.m.

Dr. Paul Gausman said the school was notified before school began and the student was searched when he arrived on school property before being apprehended.

Dr. Gausman said school district has a lot of actions they need to take and there are a number of steps the school district must go through with the student.

They will have hearings with the student, many won't happen in public.

"Our first action is to do everything we can to make the students and staff safe," Dr. Gausman said.

Until then, the student is not allowed on campus.

Gausman said the school does not believe the student brought the gun on campus to harm any students or staff, but that the situation is still being taken very seriously.

Sioux City Police said the student was taken into juvenile detention and had a hearing Tuesday morning.

They said the gun belonged to his parents who were unaware he found the combination to where the handgun was stored.



Previous story:

Sioux City school superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman plans to say more Tuesday about the student who brought an unloaded handgun to North Middle School on Monday.



Dr. Gausman plans to speak with members of the local media about the incident Tuesday afternoon.



Dr. Gausman says school officials were tipped off before the school day started that a student may bring a gun.



School official were waiting when the student arrived.



They searched the student and located the weapon.



Police then took the student into custody.

Previous story:

Sioux City Community School officials confirm a student brought an unloaded weapon to North Middle School.

According to a statement released by the school district, a student received information about another student potentially bringing a weapon to the school.

When the student arrived on campus, staff members detained and searched the student.

The district does not believe the student intended to harm any students or staff members.

According to the release, the district will follow Board Policies and the District's Student Code of Conduct regarding the incident.

Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman told KTIV's Robert Lowe: "We will follow all of the necessary steps, procedures and protocols to make certain that we do all that is necessary to keep our students and staff members safe."

See the full statement here:

An incident occurred this morning before school started on the North Middle School campus. The school received information that a student could potentially bring a weapon to the school. When that student arrived on campus, school staff members immediately detained and searched the student. The student did have an unloaded weapon on campus. The District does not believe at this time that this student intended to harm any of our students or staff members. The District will follow Board Policies and the District’s Student Code of Conduct regarding this incident. We are very thankful that in this case someone who saw something or heard something, said something, allowing us to quickly take action. The safety of students and staff members is the highest priority of our District.