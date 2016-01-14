Frontier revenge saga "The Revenant" brings home 12 Academy Awards nominations

"The Revenant" lead the way at the Oscar nominations Thursday with 12 nominations overall, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Leonardo DiCaprio.

For DiCaprio it's his fifth career nomination, but he's still looking for his first win.

His competition includes fellow Globe winner Matt Damon for "The Martian", Michael Fassbender for "Steve Jobs", Emmy favorite Bryan Cranston for "Trumbo" and last year's Best Actor winner Eddie Redmayne, nominated this year for "The Danish Girl."

"The Revenant's" Best Picture competition includes "The Martian", "Bridge Of Spies", "Brooklyn", "The Big Short", "Room", "Spotlight" and "Mad Max: Fury Road".

That film grabbed ten nominations overall.

There are always snubs, and this year the talk is about racial bias. For the second straight time, there are no people of color in any of the acting categories, and many found it puzzling that the Academy filled only eight of ten slots for Best Picture.

"Some worthy movies were left out, most notably 'Straight Outta Compton'," notes Fandango.com's Dave Karger.

Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs seemed to agree.

"It's a little disappointing, right?" she said when asked about the issue.

Still, Boone Isaacs says diversity is a big issue, but the performers who were nominated are deserving of that recognition.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/1ORO4e8

Previous story:

"The Revenant" lead the way at the Oscar nominations Thursday with 12 nominations overall, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Leonardo DiCaprio.

For DiCaprio it's his fifth career nomination, but he's still looking for his first win.

His competition includes fellow Globe winner Matt Damon for "The Martian", Michael Fassbender for "Steve Jobs", Emmy favorite Bryan Cranston for "Trumbo" and last year's Best Actor winner Eddie Redmayne, nominated this year for "The Danish Girl."

"The Revenant's" Best Picture competition includes "The Martian", "Bridge Of Spies", "Brooklyn", "The Big Short", "Room", "Spotlight" and "Mad Max: Fury Road".

That film grabbed ten nominations overall.

Two time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett has a shot at number three with a Best Actress nomination for "Carol".

Her rivals include two Golden Globe winners, Brie Larson for "Room", and Jennifer Lawrence for "Joy".

Also in the mix are Saoirse Ronan for "Brooklyn" and with her first career nomination, veteran actress Charlotte Rampling for "45 Years".

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/1TXRjAE