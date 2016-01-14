With winners announced across Iowa, did the state's top leader get in on the Powerball frenzy?

"No. No, no, I don't. You know, for one thing, if I won, they would think it was rigged. So it's one of those things, I know there's a lot of excitement and unfortunately it wasn't an Iowan that won, and there's a personal reason for that. If an Iowan would have won, the state would have gotten a lot of tax money in Iowa, too," says Iowa Governor Terry Branstad.



Governor Branstad says he's not a gambler, but respects the fact that others get excited about it.

He stopped by the KTIV studios this morning as part of his Condition of the State address tour of Iowa.