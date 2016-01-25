VIDEO: Iowa students make a musical parody about the Iowa Caucus process

Presidential candidates, from both parties are making their final push for support ahead on the Iowa Caucuses.

Dallas Center-Grimes High School students in Grimes, Iowa made an Iowa Caucus video.

The students said the video is a parody that highlights what 2016 presidential candidates are doing to get Iowans to caucus for them.



Norfolk, Nebraska native, Tracy Koch, wrote the lyrics for the video.



The video was featured on the Washington Journal Show on C-SPAN on January 23.