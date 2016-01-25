VIDEO: Iowa students make a musical parody about the Iowa Caucus - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

VIDEO: Iowa students make a musical parody about the Iowa Caucus process

Posted:
Courtesy: Dallas Center-Grimes High School students in Grimes, Iowa Courtesy: Dallas Center-Grimes High School students in Grimes, Iowa

Dallas Center-Grimes High School students in Grimes, Iowa made an Iowa Caucus video. 

The students said the video is a parody that highlights what 2016 presidential candidates are doing to get Iowans to caucus for them. 

Norfolk, Nebraska native, Tracy Koch, wrote the lyrics for the video. 

The video was featured on the Washington Journal Show on C-SPAN on January 23.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.