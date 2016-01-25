The Iowa Caucuses can be confusing for first-timers.

UPDATE: Candidates get ready to make a final sweep through Siouxland before the Iowa Caucuses

Marco Rubio will be in Sioux City on Saturday, January 30th at 9am. Doors open at 8:30am. The event is at Bev's on the River, 1110 Larsen Park Road.

Then, on Saturday, January 30th, Senator Ted Cruz will campaign in Ida Grove, and Sioux City.



Congressman Steve King will join Cruz at the Community Rec Center, in Ida Grove, at 4:30pm.



Then, the pair will hold a rally on the Western Iowa Tech Community College campus, in Sioux City, at 8:00pm.

Senator Rand Paul will rally supporters in Sioux City, at Noon, on Saturday.



That event is at the Holiday Inn on Gordon Drive.



Dr. Ben Carson will be at Dordt College on Saturday, January 30th at 3pm. He'll speak in the Campus Center in Sioux Center, Iowa. Doors open at 1pm.

Then, on Sunday, January 31st, Republican Chris Christie will speak on the Morningside College campus, in the Olsen Student Center, at 9:00am.

Also on Sunday, January 31st, Democrat Hillary Clinton will host a "Sioux City Get Out the Caucus Event". It's at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th Street. The event starts at 5:15 p.m. Doors open at 3:45 p.m.

Sunday will also bring Republican Donald Trump back to Sioux City. He'll hold a rally, at 6:00 p.m. inside Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre, 501 Pierce St.. Doors open at 4:00 p.m.

Watch News Four on February 1. KTIV will have coverage from Des Moines, Sioux City and other areas in Siouxland.