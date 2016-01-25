"Caucus 101" workshop helps new voters prepare for Iowa Caucus

The Iowa Caucuses can be confusing for first timers. What is it? Where do I go? Why does it matter?

First-time Caucus-goers came to the "Caucus 101" workshop to get the answers to those questions.

"It's all about demystifying the experience, so that if you feel a little unsure if you should attend your caucus because you aren't sure how the process works. That's what tonight is all about," said Theresa Weaver-Basye, co-president of the League of Women Voters.

Folks went through a caucus simulation to familiarize themselves with what Monday night will look like.

One thing to remember, Republicans and Democrats caucus differently.

After each campaign makes its pitch at a caucus site, Republicans use a ballot to vote for their favorite.

Democrats, on the other hand, hold a "call vote" which comes after the caucus-goers split up into groups which support a particular candidate.

"One way to prepare for caucus night, be sure you're registered to vote."

A Nebraska-native said he wishes there were more workshops like this one to help prepare to caucus.

He said it's important for the younger generation to get out and caucus.

"This next election is huge, it's going to make a big difference and the future of where our country goes. I wanted to make a difference and see what I can do to make that difference," said Grant Bednar, Morningside College Freshman.

Lastly, there is one thing the organizers want Iowans to remember about the Caucus.

"It's fun. It's a great way to get out and meet your friends and neighbors and just be engaged," said Weaver-Basye.

To find your Democratic Caucus location, click here.

To find your Republican Caucus location click here.



