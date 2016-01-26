Mater Dei School participates in student straw poll

Mater Dei School is taking part in the student straw poll.

8th grade students at Mater Dei School have been learning about the Iowa caucus and the presidential candidates.

After learning what's important when picking a candidate, the 8th grade students cast their vote for both a Republican and Democratic nominee.

Two students spoke up about their strong support for Ted Cruz.

"He really defends the second amendment and I think he's going to have a great plan for America by defeating ISIS and getting out of national debt," said Mater Dei 8th grade student, Zach Uhl.

"I've learned more about what these politicians are trying to do for our country and it helped me learn more about the people I felt I wasn't really going to learn from," said Mater Dei 8th grade student, Howie Warren.

Statewide results of the youth straw poll will be announced later Tuesday evening.