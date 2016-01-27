Former Woodbury County Democratic party chairman explains the caucus process

To find your Democratic party caucus precinct, click here.

Just five days left until the Iowa caucuses. And if you've never caucused before, it can get confusing.

The party you belong to determines how you'll caucus.

For the Democratic party, anyone can participate as long as they're eligible to vote by election day in November and if you've never voted before, just show up early to register on the spot.

Less than a week away from the Iowa Caucuses. Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders are in a tight race for the Democratic bid.

But, no matter who you vote for...you first have to know how the Democratic caucus works in the Hawkeye state.

"Living in Iowa we have just an amazing opportunity that other people across the country, in fact across the world just don't have," said former chairman of the Woodbury County Democratic Party, Rick Mullin.

Caucus-goers will be gathering at 13 different locations...10 of those being in Sioux City on February 1st.

And something to keep in mind is your precinct because that determines where you'll be caucusing. For example if you're precinct 18 or 19 you'll be caucusing here at Cavalry Lutheran Church.

First...

"You'll have a chance to sign the nominating papers for candidates who are running for office. You'll be able to pick up some literature and information about different campaigns. By 7pm we want everyone to be there and be signed in so we can start the caucus," said former chairman of the Woodbury County Democratic Party, Rick Mullin.

At that point announcements will be made and Democrats will group together depending on the candidate of their choice. If a group doesn't have enough people, they have to join another group...

"Or they can go to the largest group. For instance if Bernie Sanders had the most people you'd say hey Bernie Sanders folks we'll either join Hillary's group and give them all our delegates or you can give us one or two and make us viable," said former chairman of the Woodbury County Democratic Party, Rick Mullin.

There is a final hard count, and then it's reported to Des Moines. Caucus-goers can stick around afterward for platform proposals and party committee elections...or they head home knowing their voice was heard and their vote was counted.

The entire caucusing process usually lasts less than two hours.