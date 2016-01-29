Final GOP Debate held before Iowa Caucuses - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Final GOP Debate held before Iowa Caucuses

Donald Trump boycotted the final GOP Debate ahead of the Iowa Caucuses.

He chose to hold a fundraiser for wounded veterans instead.

The other Republican presidential candidates mocked Trump during the Fox News Debate.

One of the top issues debated last night was immigration.

Marco Rubio accused Jeb Bush of changing his position on immigration.

With Trump gone, Ted Cruz accused the moderators of targeting him. "Gosh if you guys say -- ask one more mean question, I may have to leave the stage," said Cruz.

The Caucus in Iowa will be held on Monday, February 1st.
 

