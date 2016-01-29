Blood drive to honor Siouxland teen

"She just wanted to be the person that was an all-around good person," said Boyer Valley High School senior Larissa Hollinger. "That's what she was."



That person was 18-year-old McKenzie Cummins, who died last summer in a tragic car accident.



While her life was taken away, her spirit continues to light a community.



"She was a very bubbly, very happy person," said Kayla Grindle, a senior at Boyer Valley High School. "Whenever you needed anyone to talk to, like I said, she would always be there."



Known for giving back, Cummins started donating blood when she was 16.



In just two years she donated 16 times, helping nearly 50 patients.



In order to honor her, her friends Hollinger and Grindle are holding a blood drive with the American Red Cross.



"We're like what better to do than Red Cross because it gives back and it helps a lot of lives, and she did that," said Hollinger.



Hollinger and Grindle are organizing the event as part of a project at Boyer Valley High School where they say Cummins had many friends.



Energetic, compassionate and hardworking, those words are posted around Boyer Valley Schools to describe Cummins. Friends say, those are just a few words that describe the memory she has left them with.



"She was an amazing person and I've always looked up to her I've always wanted to do what she's done," said Hollinger. "And actually, I didn't think I wanted to be an organ donor. But actually, I think I'm going to go change it to be an organ donor because she's made an impact like that on my life."



That's just one example of how Cummins has touched the lives of those around her.



For anyone interested in attending the blood drive it will be at the Moorhead Community Center in Moorhead, Iowa, Saturday from eight a.m. to one p.m.



People will also be able to donate money to the McKenzie Cummins Memorial Fund that will be given to a Boyer Valley High School student.