DECISION 2016: Caucus coverage from Des Moines and Siouxland

After the votes are cast, the totals calculated, and delegates selected in the Iowa caucus, Iowans will get what many are saying is some much needed peace and quiet.

It's all over, but the voting and in a few short hours we may know who has the early lead in the race for the presidency.

Candidates tried to change minds right up to today's finish line.

The front-runners are trying to close the deal.



While former caucus winners, like Mike Huckabee, are trying to gain some ground.

In 2008, Mike Huckabee's last minute surge propelled him to the front of the presidential pack, and a win in the Iowa Caucuses.

"Can lightning strike twice in Iowa?" asked an onlooker. "Oh, heck yea," said Mike Huckabee, (R) Presidential Candidate. "Snow can fall more than once, and so can lightning."

The former Arkansas governor says if it happens in 2016, without the money and media attention he had eight years ago, God will get the credit.

For Donald Trump, money has never been an issue in this campaign. Neither has support. Still, the billionaire businessman is leaning on a legion of supporters to caucus for him Monday night.

"We have to be strong, we have to be smart, we have to win this election, and we have to win in Iowa" said Donald Trump, (R) Presidential Candidate. "You know a lot of people say 'Donald, you have to do well in Iowa', and I say 'I can't do that.' I really want to win."

But, Trump swears victory isn't certain.

"Now, it may not happen," said Trump. "Maybe it won't work that way. But, if we do we're gonna run the table folks. "And, we're going to make this country so great, we'll have victories all over the place."

Senator Rand Paul believes his campaign will have a big night, and could surprise people.

"We're going to do very well, and we're going to beat a lot of people in the race," said Sen. Rand Paul, (R) Presidential Candidate. "I even think there's a chance we can win."

Paul told supporters, at his Des Moines headquarters, to make sure to caucus because the outcome may hinge on turnout. New Jersey governor Chris Christie has prided himself on straight talk in his campaign, and he didn't mince words, in Sioux City, on Sunday.

"The tone you set, and the people you pick, are going to help determine the future course of our country," said Gov. Chris Christie, (R) Presidential Candidate. "The show's over now. Now it's time to get to work."

The latest, and last poll, of the Iowa Caucus process came out this morning.

Fueled by likely first-time Republican caucusgoers, Republican Donald Trump leads Texas Senator Ted Cruz 31-24 percent in the Quinnipiac University poll.



-Story written by Matt Breen

That same poll showed those first timers on the Democratic side favor Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton 49 to 46 percent.

A tight race on the democratic side Monday night in Iowa, Hillary Clinton still has a slight lead over Bernie Sanders but it's the other candidate in the race who may be the most important right now.

Martin O'Malley could possibly be the most important democrat in Iowa right now, just now in the way he wants to be.

Right now, O'Malley has just 3% of support, coincidentally, that is the exact spread between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

So Martin O'Malley supporters could potentially be the difference makers Monday night in Iowa.

But we caught up with O'Malley earlier outside a coffee shop who is telling his supports to stay strong.

Remember, democratic caucus rules are much different than republican rules – candidates must have 15% of caucus goers in precinct, if they don't, their supporters are free to support another candidate, so again, unless a miracle happens, Martin O'Malley will not get that 15% so his supporters could be the deciding factor.



But experts say despite Sanders' surge - Clinton's numbers are strong and she is extremely popular among democrats, Clinton says, she's staying focused on the needs of the country.



-Story written by Amanda Goodman

And, it's almost caucus time in Siouxland and in Woodbury County there's 13 different locations for Democrats to go and there are 20 locations for Republicans.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Organizers have been working for hours, making sure everything is ready to for caucus-goers.

-Story written by Tommie Clark and Tiffany Lane

After candidate spent months crisscrossing the Hawkeye state looking to shore up support the day is finally here.



But, how well did it work and how late can you change your mind?

KTIV's Robert Lowe caught up with Iowa voters and asked just that.



It's the final push and the candidates are pulling out all of the stops,



"I'm looking forward to caucus night," said Democratic Presidential Candiate Martin O'Malley

Despite a possible late evening snowstorm, party leaders expect a large voter turnout.



"I've never seen Iowa voters this motivated to turn out and caucus," said Republican Party Co-chairman Dr. Cody Hoefert.



"I can't wait for all our volunteers and caucus-goers to get out there and give us a decision," said Iowa Democratic Party Chairwoman, Dr. Andy McGuire.



There's no escaping the caucus craze.



"I knew he (Rubio) was my candidate because he's living the American dream and so am I."



"To me, O'Malley has demonstrated accomplishments and knowledge about immigration reform," said Darcie Vandegrift, Des Moines Iowa.



But, Iowans are notorious for making up their minds at the last minute.



"The personal interaction I've had with the candidates has made this even more difficult," said Julian Hill a Democrat.



And some haven't picked a party.



"I'm going to caucus tonight, absolutely." said Carol Freeman, Des Moines Iowa. "I haven't decided Democrat or Republican or the candidate I'm caucusing for."



Talk about waiting to the last minute--the most recent Des Moines Register-Bloomberg poll shows nine-percent of likely GOP Caucus-goers are undecided.



But, 45 percent could change their candidate choice shortly before voting.

KTIV will have Iowa Caucuses coverage from Des Moines and Siouxland. Stay tuned for updates and follow all of the news here.