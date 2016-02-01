After the Iowa Caucus - What comes next?

After the votes are cast, the totals calculated, and delegates selected in the Iowa caucus, Iowans will get what many are saying is some much needed peace and quiet.

"Its just a lot of phone calls, a lot of TV calls, stuff like that. It's nice when it first starts, but everybody at the end, it's ready to be done," said one Iowa resident.



"You know, Iowa is in the spotlight for today. That's enough. Then they can all go home," commented another Iowa resident.

Iowa voters will get a break, but there will be no rest for candidates with the next caucus 7 days later.

After The Iowa Caucus

The New Hampshire primary will be the 2nd hurdle for the Republicans and Democrats, on February 9th.

After New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina will share the spotlight.

Nevada Democrat's caucus and South Carolina Republican's primary will be held on February 20th.

Then on February 23rd, Nevada Republicans will select their delegates.

South Carolina Democrats will vote a week after the state's Republicans on February 27th.

That closes out February.

Super Tuesday, on March 1st, will knock out 14 states and one territory.

That includes Alaska, Colorado, Minnesota, North Dakota's Republican, and Wyoming's Republican caucuses.

Primaries that day will take place in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, and Virginia.

The rest of the primaries and caucuses will be held between March 5th and June 14th.

Next Stop National Convention

The 2016 Democratic Convention will be July 25th-28th in Philadelphia.

The 2016 Republican National Convention will be July 18-21 in Cleveland, Ohio.

During the conventions, delegates from each state will cast their votes for the presidential candidate their state preferred in the primaries and caucuses.

By the end of the convention, the parties will have chosen their official candidate for President and Vice President of the United States.