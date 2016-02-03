Snow pushes back at Sioux City plows

Tuesdays snow storm still gave drivers headaches as of late Wednesday.

Sioux City got 12.5 inches of snow, a wet and heavy mix that pushed back against city snow plows. It sidelined three plows at one point in the day. Many of the issues varied. "Tire issues to hydraulic issues and we're seeing some electrical issues," said Ed Pickens, streets superintendent.

Other plows came in with quick fixes such as needing a new headlight. For the plows with not-so-quick-fixes, Pickens added it could be between two and four days before parts come in. "With the weather too, it's been hard getting the parts in to fix these because of everything has slowed down there."

In his office, Pickens had multiple papers clipped together of complaints he fielded about street conditions throughout the day. Many of the roads in the city still needing additional attention. "It can be stressful all the way around," said Pickens.

To help make up for plows needing repairs, other city departments such as the parks and utilities division loaned equipment that can be modified to help clear snow, as well as extra workers.

Pickens continued to say roads are supposed to be clear 72 hours after snow stops falling if it's more than four inches. He said his crews are working as best they can with the resources available.

"There's a lot of people wanting it done and we're just trying to get it done as quickly as possible."