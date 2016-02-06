Copy-White scores 21, Shields hurt as Huskers beat Rutgers 87-63

By ERIC OLSONAP Sports Writer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Andrew White had 21 points and eight rebounds and Nebraska defeated Rutgers 87-63 to end a three-game losing streak Saturday.

The win was overshadowed by an injury to Nebraska forward Shavon Shields. He was taken off the court on a stretcher with 8:49 left after he flipped over the back of Rutgers' D.J. Foreman, landed on his shoulder and struck his head on the court.

The Husker Sports Network reported that Shields, who was briefly unconscious, was able to move his arms and legs.

Shields scored 17 points, Mike Jacobson added a season-high 13 and Ed Morrow had 10 for the Huskers (13-11, 5-6 Big Ten).

Freshman Corey Sanders scored 28 to lead Rutgers (6-18, 0-11), which has lost 26 straight against Big Ten opponents and are 0-15 all-time in conference road games.

