UPDATE: Sioux City police release name of officer shot, details leading up to the incident

Courtesy: April Zeman/ Picture taken Sunday around 3:30am at the Valley Park Apartments in Sioux City.

Sioux City Police Chief Doug Young said 14-year veteran Officer Ryan Moritz suffered a gunshot wound to his inner thigh during an investigation early Sunday morning.

Moritz is expected to make a full recovery.

The man police said pulled the trigger, 18-year-old Isaiah Mothershed, also shot himself during the struggle with Moritz.

Mothershed is in police custody at Sioux City's Mercy Medical Center.

The incident all started with a call around 11:15 p.m. Saturday night from a male saying he was being robbed at Building 19 of the Valley Park Apartments on Park Avenue.

A lengthy investigation led police to an apartment inside Building 13 in the same complex.

Officers made their way inside when they noticed a number of stolen items.

Police arrested, and handcuffed, Mothershed

"He was still cuffed. He was cuffed behind his back which allowed him to reach down in the crevice of the couch. He was still in the seated position and when Officer Moritz went to remove him he was sideways and had the gun in his hand and fired from the sitting position."

That's when Police say Mothershed shot Officer Ryan Moritz in his right thigh.

This is video of Moritz during Citizens Academy Training in 2015.

Mothershed has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, five counts of robbery in the first degree, and one count of home invasion following an incident, on South Alice Street in Morningside, back on December 7.

Officers made their way inside when they noticed a number of stolen items.

Police arrested, and handcuffed, Mothershed.

They had him sit on a couch until he could be taken to jail.

While on the couch, Mothershed pulled out a 40-caliber hand gun that was hidden inside the couch.

Chief Young said Mothershed shot Officer Ryan Moritz in his right thigh.

"Officer Moritz then lunged at Mothershed to secure the weapon and another round was shot off at that time.That round struck Mothershed in his own thigh causing some damage to his leg," said Sioux City Police Chief, Doug Young.



Mothershed is charged with two counts of attempted murder, five counts of robbery in the first degree, and one count of home invasion following a violent home invasion, on South Alice Street, in Morningside, back on December 7th.

Chief Young said Officer Moritz's injuries aren't serious, and they expect him to return to work within a couple of weeks.

As for Mothershed, police aren't releasing his current condition at this time.



Regarding the suspect, Isiah Mothershed, you may have heard the name before.That's because this isn't his first run-in with the law.

Less than six months ago Mothershed was arrested for kidnapping and assaulting two people over a drug debt. Mothershed was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping in the 1st degree and two felony counts of willful injury.

He has yet to be arraigned.

If you do have any information about these string of robberies you're asked to call contact Crime Stoppers at 712-258-8477.

Police ask if you have any information about these cases, please contact Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS. Your identity is not required and a cash reward may be paid for information leading to an arrest and conviction..