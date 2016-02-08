PHOTOS: Blizzard conditions across Siouxland

The National Weather Service - Des Moines office said blizzard conditions will continue across portions of northern Iowa Monday.



Strong northwest winds gusting in excess of 40 mph combined with scattered snow showers will result in significant blowing snow.



This will cause visibility reductions to near zero at times and cover the roads in snow, leading to slick driving conditions made worse by the strong crosswinds.



Many accidents have been reported overnight.

NWS cautions if you must travel, please use caution and allow extra time.



Conditions will improve slowly Monday afternoon and tonight as the snow showers taper off and winds gradually diminish.



