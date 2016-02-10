Florida man charged with assault with a deadly weapon after thro - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Florida man charged with assault with a deadly weapon after throwing a live alligator into a Wendy's drive-through window

A Florida man is facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon after tossing a live alligator through a Wendy's drive-through window.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife officers, 24-year-old Josh James picked up a 3.5-foot alligator from the side of the road in October and put it in his pick-up truck.

He then proceeded to the window of a Wendy's drive-through in Royal Palm Beach where he slung the gator into the restaurant.

James' parents are defending their son.

"It was just a stupid prank that he did that's now turning into this.  He's a prankster.  He does stuff like this because he thinks it's funny," said mother Linda James.

