Obama: Will name indisputably qualified nominee for court  - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Copy-Obama: Will name indisputably qualified nominee for court

Posted:

President Barack Obama says there is "more than enough time" for the Senate to consider a nomination to the Supreme Court this year, and he intends to move ahead with his choice.

The president says he intends to nominate someone who is indisputably qualified for the seat that was held by the late Antonin Scalia.
   
Obama says those who say he should leave the nomination to the next president are reading something into the Constitution that just isn't there.
   
Scalia died over the weekend while on a hunting trip in Texas.
   
Obama made the remarks Tuesday during a California news conference at the conclusion of his summit meetings with leaders of Southeast Asian nations in Rancho Mirage, California.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.