ARCHIVE STORY: Police say they have murder suspect, Elias Wanatee in custody

Sioux City Police said a Sioux City man has been stabbed to death and his accused killer is now in police custody.

The stabbing took place at in 1900 block of West 1st Street, where police said Elias Wanatee stabbed Vernon Mace, both of Sioux City, early Wednesday morning.

Police received a call just after two this morning saying that Mace had been stabbed.



Mace was taken to Mercy Medical Center, where he passed away in the hospital.



Wanatee was taken into police custody and charged with second degree murder.



Previous story:

Sioux City Police Detective Nick Thompson said police are investigating a homicide that happened in the 1900 block of West 1st Street.

Det. Thompson said the police received a 9-1-1 call from a woman who said a man had been stabbed at 2:12 a.m. Wednesday.



The stabbing victim, Vernon Mace of Sioux City, was taken to Mercy Medical Center. Det. Thompson said Mace was treated for several stab wounds but he died at the hospital.



Police are now searching for suspect Elias Wanatee. He's described as 5'6", 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Wanatee is considered to be armed and dangerous. Call 712-279-6960 or 911 if you see him.



