Presidential contenders make final push ahead of key nominating contests in two states Saturday

Two parties, two states, and two big nominating contests.



Voters head to the polls in South Carolina's republican presidential primary in less than 24 hours and on the very same day, the democrats face off in the Nevada caucuses.



Hillary Clinton, (D) - Presidential Candidate said, "We gotta go after systematic racism. We've got to go after the barriers that some states are trying to put up to prevent people from voting."



Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders - battling for the minority vote ahead of the silver-state showdown.



Sen. Bernie Sanders, (D) Presidential Candidate said, "I was arrested when I was 22 years old. You know what I was arrested for? Fighting Segregation."



In an interview with BET Television, Sanders also accused Clinton of embracing president Obama's policies in a calculated attempt to appeal to black voters.

at Thursday's MSNBC Las Vegas town hall, Clinton fired back.



Clinton said, "I just don't know where all this comes from, because maybe it's that Senator Sanders wasn't really a Democrat until he decided to run for president."



Meanwhile, the republican contest is getting ugly ahead of Saturday's South Carolina primary.



Ted Cruz, taking heat Thursday for a photo-shopped picture, depicting Marco Rubio shaking hands with President Obama.



Sen. Marco Rubio, (R) Presidential Candidate, "Every single day he makes something up about me."



Frontrunner Donald Trump, also taking a swipe at Cruz at CNN's GOP town hall.



Donald Trump, (R) Presidential Candidate said, "He has a problem with the truth. And even Marco Rubio - I guess today there was something about he was - you know, picture was manufactured. I looked at that photo, I said immediately it was Photo shopped."



Recent polling shows Trump with a sizable lead in South Carolina while Clinton and Sanders are running neck-and-neck in Nevada.