WHAT'S COOKIN'? Peanut Butter and Pretzel Truffles

Peanut Butter and Pretzel Truffles
Makes 20 truffles
 
All you need:                                                                                                                                                          
½ cup natural peanut butter
¼ cup finely chopped pretzels
½ cup chocolate chips*
 
All you do:                                                                                                                                               

Combine peanut butter and pretzels in a small bowl. Chill in the freezer until firm, about 15 minutes. Roll the peanut butter mixture into 20 balls (about 1 teaspoon each). Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment or wax paper and freeze until very firm, about 1 hour. Roll the frozen balls in melted chocolate. Refrigerate until the chocolate is set, about 30 minutes.

Tips & Notes

Make Ahead Tip: Store airtight in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Tip: To melt chocolate, microwave on Medium for 1 minute. Stir, then continue microwaving on Medium, stirring every 20 seconds, until melted. Or place chocolate in the top of a double boiler over hot, but not boiling, water. Stir until melted. 

Nutrition Facts per truffle: 64 calories; 4g fat,1g saturated fat, 1mg cholesterol, 53mg sodium, 5g carbohydrates, 2g sugar, 1g fiber, 2 g protein

