ARCHIVE STORY: History of Neunaber murder case

The case against Jonathan Neunaber began in July 2014.

On July 9th, the Plymouth County sheriff discovered the bodies of two people inside the home Neunaber shared with his mother, Esther, and father, Donald.

An autopsy revealed 83 year-old Donald Neunaber had died of natural causes. But, 80-year-old Esther Neunaber had been brutally beaten inside the farm home.

At first, police were unable to find Jonathan Neunaber, who authorities says was a "person of interest." But, the very next day he was located by police in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

After he was extradited back to Iowa, he was eventually charged with first-degree murder.