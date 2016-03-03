WHAT'S COOKIN'? Frankie Valli's secret recipe for meatballs - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

WHAT'S COOKIN'? Frankie Valli's secret recipe for meatballs

Posted:

Frankie Valli's Secret Recipe for Meatballs

A "whole-lotta" fresh breadcrumbs (about 1½ cups)
About 1 cup milk (warm) 1 lb. ground beef
½ lb. ground pork or veal
½ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
2 teaspoons kosher salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 teaspoons dried oregano
About 2 cloves of minced garlic
1 extra-large egg, beaten

Step (1) Remove all jewelry, especially rings - wash hands

Step (2) Soak breadcrumbs in warm milk for a few minutes

Step (3) Add the remaining ingredients and combine with jewelry-free, clean hands

Step (4) Roll mixture into sizeable balls (about 2 inches in diameter)

Step (5) Brown meatballs well in frying pan with olive oil - finish cooking in a simmering pan of Italian gravy (i.e. tomato sauce)

Step (6) Serve meatballs (garnish with parsley, freshly grated parmesan) over pasta with a piece of crusty bread on the side 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.