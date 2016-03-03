WHAT'S COOKIN'? Frankie Valli's secret recipe for meatballs

Frankie Valli's Secret Recipe for Meatballs
A "whole-lotta" fresh breadcrumbs (about 1½ cups)
About 1 cup milk (warm) 1 lb. ground beef
½ lb. ground pork or veal
½ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
2 teaspoons kosher salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 teaspoons dried oregano
About 2 cloves of minced garlic
1 extra-large egg, beaten
Step (1) Remove all jewelry, especially rings - wash hands
Step (2) Soak breadcrumbs in warm milk for a few minutes
Step (3) Add the remaining ingredients and combine with jewelry-free, clean hands
Step (4) Roll mixture into sizeable balls (about 2 inches in diameter)
Step (5) Brown meatballs well in frying pan with olive oil - finish cooking in a simmering pan of Italian gravy (i.e. tomato sauce)
Step (6) Serve meatballs (garnish with parsley, freshly grated parmesan) over pasta with a piece of crusty bread on the side