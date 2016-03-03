Frankie Valli's Secret Recipe for Meatballs

A "whole-lotta" fresh breadcrumbs (about 1½ cups)

About 1 cup milk (warm) 1 lb. ground beef

½ lb. ground pork or veal

½ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

2 teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons dried oregano

About 2 cloves of minced garlic

1 extra-large egg, beaten

Step (1) Remove all jewelry, especially rings - wash hands

Step (2) Soak breadcrumbs in warm milk for a few minutes

Step (3) Add the remaining ingredients and combine with jewelry-free, clean hands

Step (4) Roll mixture into sizeable balls (about 2 inches in diameter)

Step (5) Brown meatballs well in frying pan with olive oil - finish cooking in a simmering pan of Italian gravy (i.e. tomato sauce)

Step (6) Serve meatballs (garnish with parsley, freshly grated parmesan) over pasta with a piece of crusty bread on the side