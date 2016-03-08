Sioux City company finalist for national food award

For more information on Sioux Natural click here: http://www.getshug.com/about-sioux-natural/

For more information on NEXTY Awards click here: http://www.expowest.com/ew16/public/Content.aspx?ID=1063071

Sioux Natural owned by Paula Persinger from Sioux City, Iowa is up for a national food award next week in California.

Sioux Natural Hatches Veggan, a Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Egg Substitute.

Sioux Natural is introducing Veggan, a plant-based egg substitute that matches the nutritional and functional properties of whole eggs in baking, while minimizing the health risks we’ve come to know with conventional eggs. The new product comes much to the relief of chickens, vegans, and those with egg allergies everywhere as well as those watching their cholesterol.

“We are proud to offer a clean, plant-based, allergen-free egg alternative in a time where large-scale egg production can’t keep up with maintaining the health and safety of their flocks or their eggs,” said Paula Persinger, president of Sioux Natural, LLC. “Veggan is a natural choice for people avoiding animal products, allergens, and GMOs, and for the companies who’d like to make food for them while also benefiting from cost and risk reduction.”

Since Veggan is created through sustainable, minimally processed, GRAS certified ingredients, it virtually eliminates the risks we’ve come to recognize—and bear—from large-scale egg production practices. Using Veggan, home and bakery owners alike can benefit from:

? Identical performance: Veggan offers a 1:1 volume and weight substitution, which eliminates the need for additional allowances or reformulations.

? Reduced cost: Veggan’s ingredients are available and easily sourced at a cost savings to eggs.

? Stable pricing: Without having to rely on flock health, using plant-based Veggan minimizes the huge price increases that occur when chicken populations are fighting widespread illness, like the Avian Flu in 2015.

? Reduced bacterial risk: Not only is Veggan immune to bird illnesses, it also substantially reduces the microbial risk for salmonella and listeria in a way that large-scale egg production simply can’t.

? Prevents recalls: When eggs get recalled, so do every product and recipe they touch. Using Veggan helps preserve corporate bottom lines, company reputations, and the health of the end-consumer.

Replacing eggs with Veggan not only provides the above benefits, it also allows the baking industry to expand their product offering to customers with gluten, cholesterol, and environmental sensitivities.

With its amazing functionality, neutral flavor profile, and clean label, Veggan is a clear choice for waffles, donuts, breads, cakes, muffins, and cookies, and more.

“It’s always refreshing when science can make good, wholesome food healthier and more accessible,” adds Persinger. “And it’s exciting to see a product that has just as many applications in Grandma’s kitchen as it does in large-scale baking operations.”

Despite being fresh on the scene, Veggan has already been selected as one of three finalists in the Best New Ingredient category for the NEXTY Awards.

ABOUT SIOUX NATURAL, LLC

Sioux Natural is the brainchild of Paula Persinger, a food industry veteran who has developed food and nutritional substitutes for meat, dairy, grain, sugar, and now egg products. Gardein®, Whole Foods Market®, Trader Joes®, Bell Flavors & Fragrances, and Morning Star Farms® use Sioux National’s trusted formulations for a variety of their products.