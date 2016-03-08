County supervisors approve Clerk of Court and Treasurer office m - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

County supervisors approve Clerk of Court and Treasurer office moves

Posted:
Woodbury County Supervisors voted 4-to-0 to allow the Clerk of Court office, in the Law Enforcement Center, to move into the courthouse. Woodbury County Supervisors voted 4-to-0 to allow the Clerk of Court office, in the Law Enforcement Center, to move into the courthouse.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Woodbury County supervisors voted Tuesday on a plan that involved multiple offices and three Woodbury County buildings.

County supervisors voted 4-to-0 to move the Clerk of Court office from the Law Enforcement Center across the street to the county courthouse. That office would move into the Treasurer's Office space.

That department, in turn, would then move two blocks to the Trosper Hoyt building, moving all Treasurer services under one roof. The move should come at no extra cost to taxpayers. Board chairman, Jeremy Taylor, says it will most likely come from a capital improvement project budget, which supervisors will vote on a specific one next week.

Aside from Taylor, and other officials, saying it will increase efficiency, the move also opens space at the Law Enforcement Center. "Which is a great need at this time," Taylor added.

"We have a near capacity jail facility and so this will help us in many ways."

The moves aren't expected to take place until May, at earliest. The changes must be in place by June 30th.

