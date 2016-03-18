The 9-hole Akron Golf Club located at 941 Country Club Dr., Akron, Iowa features 2,910 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 36, with a great view of the Iowa countryside, nice greens, fairways and bunkers that are taken care of daily. It is a great course for all kinds of golfers.
At the clubhouse you’ll find cart rentals, a full bar, great food - awesome cheeseburgers and Sunday steak nights - a pool table, darts and ticket machines. The clubhouse also features a dance floor and event space which can be a great option for wedding receptions, graduations, meetings or any special event.
712.568.3146
Daily (Spring-Fall) 8 am - 9 pm (Hours may vary for closing)