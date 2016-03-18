Akron Golf Club - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Akron Golf Club

The 9-hole Akron Golf Club located at 941 Country Club Dr., Akron, Iowa features 2,910 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 36, with a great view of the Iowa countryside, nice greens, fairways and bunkers that are taken care of daily.  It is a great course for all kinds of golfers.  

At the clubhouse you’ll find cart rentals, a full bar, great food - awesome cheeseburgers and Sunday steak nights - a pool table, darts and ticket machines.  The clubhouse also features a dance floor and event space which can be a great option for wedding receptions, graduations, meetings or any special event. 
 

  • KTIV Siouxland Golf Tour Card 2016

    KTIV Siouxland Golf Tour Card 2016

    KTIV offers an amazing value on spring and summer fun. $125 gets you the KTIV Siouxland Golf Tour Card, a $325 value. With this limited-edition card, you'll be able to play one 18-hole round at each of 11 participating Siouxland courses.

    More >>

 Call us:

712.568.3146

 Hours:

Daily (Spring-Fall) 8 am - 9 pm (Hours may vary for closing)

 
