Brooks Golf Club - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Brooks Golf Club

Nestled among the Iowa Great Lakes is Brooks Golf Club. Originally constructed as an 18 hole layout by Val Brooks in 1932, the course attracted many famous players such Sam Snead, Walter Hagen, and Babe Didrikson Zaharias for exhibition matches and hosted the Iowa Open.

In more recent times, Brooks has hosted the Iowa PGA Section Championship and the Barb Thomas Pro-Am. Always known for its beauty and excellent course conditions, Brooks has matured into an excellent parkland layout for Midwest vacationers.

In 1995, Brooks began an expansion to 27 holes, thus beginning one of the most aggressive improvement projects for golf in Northwest Iowa. Brooks Golf Club blends masterful design with superb playing conditions featuring bent grass fairways.

Brooks is proud to have achieved and maintain a 4 1/2 star rating by Golf Digest. We welcome you to play and enjoy your stay in Okoboji, IA.

Brooks Golf Club has been selected as the only Iowa golf course to host the 2013 U.S. Senior Amateur Qualifying for the 2013 U.S. Senior Amateur Championship.

  • Brooks Golf ClubMore>>

  • KTIV Siouxland Golf Tour Card 2016

    KTIV Siouxland Golf Tour Card 2016

    KTIV offers an amazing value on spring and summer fun. $125 gets you the KTIV Siouxland Golf Tour Card, a $325 value. With this limited-edition card, you'll be able to play one 18-hole round at each of 11 participating Siouxland courses.

    More >>

    KTIV offers an amazing value on spring and summer fun. $125 gets you the KTIV Siouxland Golf Tour Card, a $325 value. With this limited-edition card, you'll be able to play one 18-hole round at each of 11 participating Siouxland courses.

    More >>
 

Brooks Golf Club

 Call us:

712.332.5011

 Hours:

Monday - Thursday 6:45 am - 8 pm, Friday-Sunday 6:15 am - 8 pm

 
0" allowfullscreen>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.