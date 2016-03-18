Nestled among the Iowa Great Lakes is Brooks Golf Club. Originally constructed as an 18 hole layout by Val Brooks in 1932, the course attracted many famous players such Sam Snead, Walter Hagen, and Babe Didrikson Zaharias for exhibition matches and hosted the Iowa Open.



In more recent times, Brooks has hosted the Iowa PGA Section Championship and the Barb Thomas Pro-Am. Always known for its beauty and excellent course conditions, Brooks has matured into an excellent parkland layout for Midwest vacationers.



In 1995, Brooks began an expansion to 27 holes, thus beginning one of the most aggressive improvement projects for golf in Northwest Iowa. Brooks Golf Club blends masterful design with superb playing conditions featuring bent grass fairways.



Brooks is proud to have achieved and maintain a 4 1/2 star rating by Golf Digest. We welcome you to play and enjoy your stay in Okoboji, IA.



Brooks Golf Club has been selected as the only Iowa golf course to host the 2013 U.S. Senior Amateur Qualifying for the 2013 U.S. Senior Amateur Championship.