Hartington Golf and Country Club

The Hartington Golf Course, one of the premier golf courses in Northeast Nebraska, is located west of Highway 57 on Felber Street.
The 9-hole course features a mixture of tree-lined holes over varying terrain.
The course record of 28 was set in 1994 by local resident Jason Merkel.
402.254.7312