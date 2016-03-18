Hartington Golf and Country Club - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Hartington Golf and Country Club

The Hartington Golf Course, one of the premier golf courses in Northeast Nebraska, is located west of Highway 57 on Felber Street.

The 9-hole course features a mixture of tree-lined holes over varying terrain. 

The course record of 28 was set in 1994 by local resident Jason Merkel.

