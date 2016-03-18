Hawarden Golf Club - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Hawarden Golf Club

The Hawarden Golf Club is a 9 Hole course that offers the perfect challenge to golfers of all skill level.

Fairways are lined with mature trees and with 10 bunkers located throughout the course there are plenty of challenges throughout your round.

Par for the course is 35.

To book your tee time call the Clubhouse at (712) 551-4444.

