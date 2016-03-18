Landsmeer Golf Club

Meaning Lake of the Land, in the Dutch language, Landsmeer reflects the unique Dutch heritage of Orange City and the nature of the golf course. Golfers playing the course at Landsmeer will enjoy a public 18-hole championship golf course with extensive practice facilities that include driving range, designated chipping area and putting green. The course clubhouse and paved recreational fitness trail add to Landsmeer’s amenities.

The prairie-style course sprawls over 160 acres of rolling Iowa hills, and features bent grass greens and bluegrass fairways. The holes are lined with tall native grasses, providing a rippling lake effect to players. Lakes and streams offer challenges on the front nine, while a links-style atmosphere is found on the back side.

Landsmeer was named 18-Hole Course of the Year in 2008 by the Iowa Golf Association, and #1 Municipal Golf Course in the state of Iowa in 2009 by Golf Digest.

Designed by Kansas City golf course architect Don Sechrest, each of Landsmeer’s 18 holes has its own character, making for a memorable golf experience in each and every round.