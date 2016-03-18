Old Dane Golf Club - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Old Dane Golf Club

Old Dane Golf Club is a 9 hole golf course located in Dakota City, Nebraska. 

You’ll find us right off the intersection of Hwy 77 and Hwy 35.  

This links-style course opened in 2012 and features 3,300 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 36. 

The shortest par 3 is 147 yards and the longest par 4 plays 470.  We serve lunch and dinner with a stocked bar. 

  KTIV Siouxland Golf Tour Card 2016

    KTIV Siouxland Golf Tour Card 2016

    KTIV offers an amazing value on spring and summer fun. $125 gets you the KTIV Siouxland Golf Tour Card, a $325 value. With this limited-edition card, you'll be able to play one 18-hole round at each of 11 participating Siouxland courses.

Old Dane

 Call us:

402.987.1100

 Hours:

9 am - 9:30 pm

 
