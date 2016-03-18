Old Dane Golf Club is a 9 hole golf course located in Dakota City, Nebraska.



You’ll find us right off the intersection of Hwy 77 and Hwy 35.



This links-style course opened in 2012 and features 3,300 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 36.



The shortest par 3 is 147 yards and the longest par 4 plays 470. We serve lunch and dinner with a stocked bar.