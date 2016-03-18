Paullina Golf Club

For a golfer, there will be no better experience than golfing at the Paullina Golf Course on Mill Creek. A semi-private nine-hole course established in 1914, this course enables golfers of all skill levels to equally enjoy the course.

The first two holes are a par 3 and par 4, respectively, lined with trees and surrounded by sand traps. Holes 3 to 9 have water that comes into play on each hole. This is a great opportunity to show your skill. Holes 4 and 9 have elevated greens with a manicured rough on hole 9 to help hold your ball. Most holes have many of our beautiful, mature trees.

For 18-holes, the yardage from the white tees is 5568 yards and a par 70; red tees 4796 yards and a Par 72.

Located on the first mile east of Paullina between Mill Creek State Park (camping and swimming and fishing lake) and the town of Paullina—this course has everything: rolling land; sand traps; water in play on seven of the nine holes; and fairways and tee boxes of Kentucky bluegrass with bent grass greens.

A renovated clubhouse with dining room and bar is open for lunch and dinner during the golf season.

Tee-times are recommended but not required. Paullina Golf Course on Mill Creek has very reasonable green fees.