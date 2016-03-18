Rock Valley Golf Club - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Rock Valley Golf Course in Rock Valley is the 2015 Iowa Golf Association 9-Hole Course of the Year.

Characterized by many as having some of the most scenic views in Northwest Iowa, Rock Valley Golf Course offers rolling, tree-lined fairways leading to large, undulating green that are protected by rough, mounding and the occasional bunker.

With a total of five men’s leagues and two women’s leagues the course stays quite busy, but still allows time for open golf. 

A proactive board and generous membership has allowed the course to continue to prosper and improve each year. Some of the improvements recently include new irrigation, a new outdoor patio, major clubhouse renovations and features to several holes at the course.

The course also supports the community of Rock Valley by hosting several fundraisers each year. 2017 will mark the 50th anniversary of the course.

