Twin Creeks Golf Course - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Twin Creeks Golf Course

Twin Creeks is named for the two creeks that converge into one in the middle of the layout.

Twin Creeks features beautifully sculpted and contoured fairways and raised greens.

Aside from the side mounding, the fairways are fairly flat. The greens are large, smooth and in great condition.

The design is basically open, but there are a couple of two-stroke hazards to stay away from: a pond lies in front of the fifth green and a reeded marsh lies behind the ninth green.

After you enjoy your round you can relax in the comfortable clubhouse.

  • Twin Creeks Golf CourseMore>>

  • KTIV Siouxland Golf Tour Card 2016

    KTIV Siouxland Golf Tour Card 2016

    KTIV offers an amazing value on spring and summer fun. $125 gets you the KTIV Siouxland Golf Tour Card, a $325 value. With this limited-edition card, you'll be able to play one 18-hole round at each of 11 participating Siouxland courses.

    More >>

    KTIV offers an amazing value on spring and summer fun. $125 gets you the KTIV Siouxland Golf Tour Card, a $325 value. With this limited-edition card, you'll be able to play one 18-hole round at each of 11 participating Siouxland courses.

    More >>
 

Twin Creeks Golf Course

 Call us:

402.385.2376

 
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.