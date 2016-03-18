Twin Creeks Golf Course

Twin Creeks is named for the two creeks that converge into one in the middle of the layout.

Twin Creeks features beautifully sculpted and contoured fairways and raised greens.

Aside from the side mounding, the fairways are fairly flat. The greens are large, smooth and in great condition.

The design is basically open, but there are a couple of two-stroke hazards to stay away from: a pond lies in front of the fifth green and a reeded marsh lies behind the ninth green.

After you enjoy your round you can relax in the comfortable clubhouse.