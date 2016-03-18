Willow Creek Golf Course - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Willow Creek Golf Course

This 27 hole course has 3 unique nines with varying levels of difficulty. Due to the many tee choices, this course can offer a challenge for the better golfer or a shorter and easier path for the less experienced.

The original eighteen is characterized by a creek that runs throughout many of the holes along with tree lined fairways. The newest nine, called the Green Course, is more of an open links style with several wetland areas and prairie grassland that can come into play. This particular course is a 9-hole medium length layout offering 3 different sets of tee boxes. One can even choose to play it as a par 3! If you wish to be challenged, try our Black Course which has back to back par 5's well over 500 yards each and the creek meandering right through the middle. Or go for the Red Course which is a good mix of the other two.

No matter which nines you come to play, we are sure you will have an enjoyable round.

  KTIV Siouxland Golf Tour Card 2016

    KTIV Siouxland Golf Tour Card 2016

    KTIV offers an amazing value on spring and summer fun. $125 gets you the KTIV Siouxland Golf Tour Card, a $325 value. With this limited-edition card, you'll be able to play one 18-hole round at each of 11 participating Siouxland courses.

    KTIV offers an amazing value on spring and summer fun. $125 gets you the KTIV Siouxland Golf Tour Card, a $325 value. With this limited-edition card, you'll be able to play one 18-hole round at each of 11 participating Siouxland courses.

Willow Creek Golf Course

 Call us:

712.546.6849

 
