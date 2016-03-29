U.S. Capitol visitors center set to reopen following shooting Monday

Larry Russell Dawson is in stable but critical Tuesday morning after surgery. He was shot by police after brandishing what sources later told us was a pellet gun at the security entrance to the Capitol visitor center.

"There is no reason to believe that this is anything more than a criminal act," says U.S. Capitol police Chief, Matthew Verderosa.



Authorities cleared and moved his truck Monday night into Tuesday morning.



Dawson had been ordered to stay away from the capitol after an outburst last Fall. A warrant was issued after Dawson wrote the court, claiming he's exempt from the law.

Dawson's listed online as a pastor from Tennessee. Records show he's been arrested there twice before.

Neighbors describe him as friendly. "Never in my wildest imagination would I have pictured this... Which makes me think- this is not the guy. Or if it's the guy then he's got two separate lives that he leads."

He's charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a police officer while armed.

A bystander was hurt during the shooting but the injuries were not critical.



