Cruz and Sanders winners in Wisconsin

Cruz and Sanders winners in Wisconsin

Posted:

NBC News projects Senator Ted Cruz is the winner of the Wisconsin primary for the Republicans over front runner Donald Trump. 

The Texas Senator is casting his victory as a sign that he is the only candidate who can stop Trump. 

He is calling on Republicans to unify behind him. 

NBC News projects Bernie Sanders is the winner of the Democratic Primary in Wisconsin over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. 

This is the Vermont Senator's sixth straight win over Clinton in recent weeks. 

Both candidates are turning their attention to the April 19 contest in new York 

Watch KTIV News 4 at 10 for the latest in primary results. 

- The Associated Press contributed to this story

