UPDATE: Officials release cause of house fire in Morningside neighborhood

Investigators say a fault in the electrical system is to blame for a fire that heavily damaged a home in Sioux City's Morningside area Thursday night.

It was reported around 9:00 p.m. at 1000 South Newton St.

The people in the home were alerted by a neighbor who saw smoke coming from the eaves.

Everyone get out safely and there were no injuries.

Fire damage was limited to the second floor, but there is smoke and water damage throughout the home.

Previous Story:

Sioux City Fire-Rescue crews are battling a house fire in the Morningside neighborhood.

The blaze broke out shortly before 9:00 p.m. Thursday inside 1000 South Newton St.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the roof of the single-story home.

Authorities say the family wasn't inside when the fire broke out.

There's no word what caused the fire.

A formal investigation will have to wait until fire crews can extinguish the fire and any remaining hot spots.