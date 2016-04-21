Pinewood Derby rolls through Sanford Center

Boys and girls at the Sanford Center in Sioux City had their own Pinewood Derby.

Weeks of preparation boiled down to a few seconds of fun for kids at the Sanford Center in Sioux City.

Christy Schwaderer, with the Boy Scouts of America, helped organize the Pinewood Derby for the after-school program. She says it's the second year the program has held it. "It teaches them leadership skills, it teaches them to work together as a team [and] creativity," Schwaderer told KTIV.

It took about three weeks to organize it. mainly because it takes time to carve the cars the kids would use. Schwaderer says the blocks of wood are given to an industrial arts teacher in Hinton who then has his students cut four different shapes of cars.

Decorating the cars took the kids almost no time. "Took me about maybe 10 minutes," said Fitzy Grant, one of the students in the after school program.

Eyes were glued to the track as kids shouted at their cars as they whizzed by. Deshawn Davis said it makes him feel like he's driving the car.

The lessons the race is intended to teach were not forgotten intertwined with the adrenaline of the race. "It kind of teaches you not to like gloat about your own car," Grant added.

"When you and your buddy, you guys are kind of like competing to see who can do the best and then getting the feeling of knowing you won that one but, knowing your friend might win the next one."

Schwaderer noted, overall, she goes to seven after school programs to host a derby.