No obvious signs of trauma on Prince's body

Minnesota authorities are declining to discuss whether any prescription drugs were found in Prince's home after his death, or to discuss a report that the musician suffered a drug overdose less than a week before he died.



Carver County Sheriff Jim Olson and a medical examiner's office spokeswoman refused to comment Friday when asked about prescription drugs or a possible overdose. Celebrity website TMZ.com, citing "multiple" unnamed sources, has reported that Prince received treatment for a painkiller overdose while traveling home from concerts in Atlanta last week.



TMZ reported last week that Prince's flight made an emergency landing early April 15 in Moline, Ill., where he was briefly hospitalized.



Representatives for Prince have not responded to requests from The Associated Press for comment on the reports.



Authorities say there were no signs of trauma on Prince's body when he was found unresponsive at his home, and that suicide isn't suspected in the musician's death.



Carver County Sheriff Jim Olson released the information during a news conference Friday.



The sheriff says the investigation is ongoing into the death of the 57-year-old musician, who was found dead Thursday morning at his home in suburban Minneapolis.



An autopsy was completed earlier Friday, though preliminary findings weren't immediately released.

KTIV will have a full report on News Four at Five.