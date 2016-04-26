UPDATE: Area authorities search for homicide suspect; Jared Stone is considered armed and dangerous

Courtesy: Sioux Falls PD - Jared Stone. Police say do not approach him. He's considered armed and dangerous.

A call from a woman at the Le Mars Truck stop in Le Mars, Iowa led to her arrest and the search for a man wanted for first degree murder.

Authorities began the search for 20-year-old Jared Stone in connection with a shooting death outside a Sioux Falls, South Dakota casino Friday.

On Tuesday morning the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office says Stone ended up at the Le Mars truck stop where he held a woman at gunpoint inside of his car.

"She had an opportunity to flee from the vehicle and approached a citizen who was able to make a phone call to law enforcement and the suspect she identified as Stone fled the area and was gone upon officers' arrival," said Lt. Robert Bendlin of the Le Mars Police Department.

The woman is 26-year-old Lachara Bordeaux.

"They quickly realized that she was a person-of-interest regarding a homicide investigation at Sioux Falls," said Bendlin.

Bordeaux was suspected of being an accessory to the shooting death outside the casino.

Police in Sioux Falls say Stone shot a man in the head outside of the Lucky Lady Casino.

The victim died at the hospital.

Bordeaux is being held at the Plymouth County Jail under an arrest warrant from Minnehaha County, South Dakota.

And some community members, including those at the truck stop, are left rattled by Tuesday's incident.

"It is very scary," said Nicole Galindo, a cashier at the Le Mars Truck Stop. "I mean, I'm from around the Omaha area and I'll tell you what, I mean you hear about stuff like this all the time. You just never imagine that it could happen in the town that you work in, the town that you live in."

Authorities were able to conclude Bordeaux was a suspect in the Friday shooting outside the Sioux Falls casino when they arrived at the truck stop for questioning after the alleged assault.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office says Stone could still be in the Le Mars area.

He was driving a dark blue 1998 Chevy Lumina.

It's a 4 door with South Dakota license plate number 52DC99.

