Bottle buddy historic figures displayed in Sioux City classroom

You could find historic figures from the country's past in two Sioux City classrooms Friday.

Fifth graders at Riverside Elementary created likenesses of key figures from U.S. history. Students used plastic bottles for the base, and then random materials to bring their person to life.

On display: George Washington, Thomas Edison, Henry Brown, John F. Kennedy and a popular choice, Jackie Robinson, just to name a few.

Of course, students said it was fun and gushed over each others projects. "I thought they all looked pretty good," said Raelyn Richard, a student. "And I thought that they were all pretty neat looking cause they all put a lot of time into doing them."

Students first read a biography on the person before they recreated them. Teachers said previous classes have done the project in the past.