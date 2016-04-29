Inside look at Ho-Chunk Capital apartments in downtown Sioux City

Ho-Chunk Capital just finished developing four new apartments along Pearl Street in downtown Sioux City.

A red dumpster in front of 615 Pearl Street marks change. From the outside, you can tell the building has undergone renovations.

10 months worth of changes have been made and more coming. "Housing is a huge demand so we're taking a huge stance on investing in Sioux City," said Johnson.

In the brick building with two floors, the bottom level awaits a commercial business buyer. Upstairs are four apartments developed by Ho Chunk Capital. The four have already been leased but, KTIV got to look inside before tenants move in as early as next week.

There are one and two-bedroom apartments. Each unit is similar, but slightly different. They all have a modern industrial look with exposed brick and open ceilings. "That's what we're finding the market is really looking for," said Dennis Johnson, Ho-Chunk, Inc., Chief Investing Officer. "Something with character, that's unique."

A four-year-old picture on a Facebook page about restoring Pearl Street shows just how far the building has come. Just across the street, the city plans to add a pocket park in an effort to add more greenspace's. "You're a couple blocks from Hard Rock and really just a couple blocks from anything downtown has to offer," said Johnson.

Johnson says ideally some sort of restaurant would occupy the commercial space below to complement the building.

With other vacant buildings in the metro, Johnson thinks this could spark a new trend. "Hopefully this shows other developers that we got to invest in the buildings downtown," said Johnson.

Ho-Chunk Capital is also working to develop about 20 apartments along Virginia Street. Johnson expects leases to be available as early as August 1st.